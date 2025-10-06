Trump makes fresh Ghislaine Maxwell and Diddy revelations
- Donald Trump stated he would consider a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex trafficker, following the Supreme Court's rejection of her final appeal.
- Trump also mentioned that Sean 'Diddy' Combs, recently sentenced for a federal prostitution conviction, had requested a pardon from him.
- Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said he would 'have to take a look' at Maxwell's case and consult with the Department of Justice, despite claiming he knew 'anything' about it.
- Maxwell's legal team expressed deep disappointment with the Supreme Court's decision but vowed to continue fighting, with a presidential pardon being her best chance for early release from her 2040 scheduled release date.
- Maxwell was convicted for conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to recruit and abuse underage girls, with survivors testifying about her role in grooming and sexually abusing them.