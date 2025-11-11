Trump accuses Marjorie Taylor Greene of ‘catering to the other side’ after criticism of his administration
- Donald Trump criticized Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, accusing her of losing her way and “catering to the other side” following her recent public criticisms of him.
- Greene had previously panned Trump's focus on foreign policy, labelling it “America Last”, and highlighted his perceived lack of attention to domestic issues such as affordability and the government shutdown.
- Trump suggested Greene was attempting to ingratiate herself with Democrats, noting her recent appearances on CNN and ABC's The View.
- Greene has also aligned with Democrats on several issues, including pushing for the release of Jeffrey Epstein files and advocating for the renewal of Affordable Care Act subsidies.
- She further criticized House Speaker Mike Johnson for the ongoing government shutdown and the Republican party's failure to present a clear healthcare policy.