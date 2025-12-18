Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump makes decision about federal ban on recreational marijuana usage

Donald Trump goes on latest tirade against Biden
  • The Trump administration is moving forward with plans to reclassify marijuana under Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act.
  • This action aims to ease barriers for medical research into cannabis and CBD products, but explicitly does not legalize recreational use under federal law.
  • Trump announced the move, stating it was requested by patients suffering from various conditions, including veterans, and emphasised that recreational use remains unsafe.
  • A senior administration official confirmed the directive to the attorney general to expedite rescheduling, with the primary goal of improving medical research.
  • The white house deputy chief of staff for legislative affairs will work to ensure Congress passes legislation for access to appropriate full-spectrum CBD products, whilst restricting those with health risks.
