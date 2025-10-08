Trump receives note from Rubio on Middle East peace deal
- Donald Trump announced that an agreement to end Israel’s two-year war against Hamas in Gaza is “very close”, based on a note he received from Marco Rubio.
- The note, photographed by reporters, instructed Trump to approve a Truth Social post soon to be the first to announce the deal.
- Trump indicated that peace talks, involving Israel, Hamas, Egypt, and US envoys, were nearing a conclusion, possibly by the end of the week.
- The demands from Hamas representatives include a ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and a prisoner swap, but they refuse to disarm while Israeli forces occupy Palestinian land.
- Trump also suggested he might visit Gaza and Egypt, with the White House confirming he is considering a trip to the Middle East after a routine medical check-up.