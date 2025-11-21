Trump addresses ‘communist’ comments during Mamdani meeting: ‘He’s a little out there’
- President Donald Trump met with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office on Friday for their first meeting since Mamdani’s election.
- Despite deep political differences, Mamdani and Trump appeared cordial toward one another – discussing aspects they agree on, such as housing and affordability in New York City.
- When asked about calling Mamdani “communist,” Trump toned down his criticism, saying, “He's a little out there, but who knows… He's going to change also – I changed a lot from when I first came from office.”
- Trump also expressed confidence that Mamdani “can do a good job” and predicted he would surprise some conservatives.
- When a reporter asked Mamdani if he believes Trump is a “fascist,” Trump cut off Mamdani, telling him, “That’s ok. You can just say ‘yes.’”