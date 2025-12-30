Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Gen Z men are turning their backs on MAGA

Trump warns of 'thorny issues' after crunch peace deal talks with Zelensky
  • Gen Z young men are increasingly withdrawing their support from President Donald Trump and the Republican party, a reversal from their previous backing.
  • The Harvard Youth Poll indicates Trump's approval rating stands at 32 per cent among 18-to-29-year-olds, with young men favouring Democratic control of Congress by a 12 per cent margin.
  • This trend is part of a broader dissatisfaction with both major parties and the president, with Democratic support rising while GOP approval declines.
  • Younger Gen Z men, born between 2002 and 2007, show even stronger opposition to Trump's agenda, possibly influenced by their limited awareness of his first administration.
  • Overall, young voters and millennials express significant disapproval of Trump's job performance, driven by economic concerns and a feeling that their needs are not being met.
