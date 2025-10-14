Trump and Macron engage in 26-second handshake at Egypt summit
- Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in a 26-second handshake at a global summit in Egypt, described as uncomfortable and drawing humorous reactions on social media.
- The lengthy handshake involved posing for photographs, tugging one another’s arms, and changing grips, with social media users comparing it to WWE.
- This incident continues a history of long and unusual handshakes between Trump and Macron, including a 29-second grip in 2017 and one that left an imprint in 2018.
- Trump also had an aggressive, long handshake with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE vice president, whom he praised for having 'unlimited cash'.
- At the summit, Trump signed a ceasefire deal document, leading to the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, which he hailed as a 'new beginning for an entire beautiful Middle East'.