Trump and Macron engage in 26-second handshake at Egypt summit

Trump tussles with Macron and Orban, praises 'unlimited cash of UAE leader
  • Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in a 26-second handshake at a global summit in Egypt, described as uncomfortable and drawing humorous reactions on social media.
  • The lengthy handshake involved posing for photographs, tugging one another’s arms, and changing grips, with social media users comparing it to WWE.
  • This incident continues a history of long and unusual handshakes between Trump and Macron, including a 29-second grip in 2017 and one that left an imprint in 2018.
  • Trump also had an aggressive, long handshake with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE vice president, whom he praised for having 'unlimited cash'.
  • At the summit, Trump signed a ceasefire deal document, leading to the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, which he hailed as a 'new beginning for an entire beautiful Middle East'.
