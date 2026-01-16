Trump isn’t a Peace Prize winner despite Machado’s gift – here’s why
- Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado handed her Nobel Peace Prize to Donald Trump during their first in-person meeting at the White House.
- White House sources reportedly stated Machado committed the 'ultimate sin' by accepting the award, despite her dedicating it to Trump.
- The Nobel committee clarified that a Nobel Peace Prize cannot be transferred, revoked, or shared once announced, with the decision being final.
- Machado, an industrial engineer and political activist, won Venezuela's opposition primary in 2023 but was subsequently banned from running for president against Nicolas Maduro.
- Her political activism has led to significant personal and professional challenges, including the detention or forced departure of her senior advisers.