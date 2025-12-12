Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Met Police chief hits back at Trump’s claims about violence in London

Trump talking 'complete nonsense' on violence in London, Met Police chief says
  • Metropolitan Police chief Sir Mark Rowley has dismissed US President Donald Trump's claims about violent crime in London as "complete nonsense" and "completely false".
  • Mr Trump had alleged London was so dangerous that "people are being stabbed in the ass" and that Mayor Sadiq Khan was a "disaster" who allowed "no-go areas" for police.
  • Sir Mark said that London's homicide rate is lower than every US state and all major US cities, with New York's murder rate being significantly higher.
  • Figures from the mayor's office indicate an 11.9 per cent decrease in crimes resulting in injury across the capital over the past year.
  • The prime minister's spokesperson described Mr Trump's comments as "wrong" and praised Mr Khan's work.
