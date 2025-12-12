Met Police chief hits back at Trump’s claims about violence in London
- Metropolitan Police chief Sir Mark Rowley has dismissed US President Donald Trump's claims about violent crime in London as "complete nonsense" and "completely false".
- Mr Trump had alleged London was so dangerous that "people are being stabbed in the ass" and that Mayor Sadiq Khan was a "disaster" who allowed "no-go areas" for police.
- Sir Mark said that London's homicide rate is lower than every US state and all major US cities, with New York's murder rate being significantly higher.
- Figures from the mayor's office indicate an 11.9 per cent decrease in crimes resulting in injury across the capital over the past year.
- The prime minister's spokesperson described Mr Trump's comments as "wrong" and praised Mr Khan's work.