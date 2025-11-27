Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump wants to remove ‘Biden filth’ in next DC renovation

Trump’s $300m White House ballroom project sparks controversy after East Wing demolition
  • Donald Trump has announced plans to “fix” the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, attributing its current state to “Biden filth and incompetence.”
  • He posted a video on social media showing leaves and grime in the pool, set to operatic music, and captioned it “Make D.C. Beautiful Again.”
  • Trump stated he intends to collaborate with Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum on this project.
  • The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is a significant historic landmark in Washington D.C., known for hosting events such as Martin Luther King Jr.'s “I Have a Dream” speech.
  • This proposal follows other controversial plans by Trump, including the demolition of the White House East Wing for a ballroom and suggestions for an Arc de Triomphe-style arch.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in