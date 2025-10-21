Why Trump told Australian ambassador: ‘I don’t like you’
- Donald Trump told Australia's ambassador to America, Kevin Rudd, "I don't like you... and I probably never will" during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the White House.
- The comment was made in reference to Rudd's past criticisms of Trump, which included calling him a "village idiot" and "not a leading intellectual force" in a 2021 interview.
- Rudd's remarks, made before his ambassadorial appointment, resurfaced in 2024, leading to calls for his removal by Australian opposition leader Sussan Ley.
- Despite the awkward exchange, sources later confirmed Rudd apologised to Trump after the media left, with Trump reportedly replying, "all is forgiven."
- The visit yielded significant diplomatic results, with Trump endorsing the AUKUS security partnership and signing an $8.5bn rare earths deal with Australia, aimed at boosting critical mineral production.