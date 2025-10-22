Australian PM downplays concerns after Trump tells ambassador ‘I don’t like you’
- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has publicly backed ambassador Kevin Rudd following a tense exchange with President Donald Trump at the White House.
- During a meeting, Mr Trump referenced Mr Rudd's past critical comments about him, saying: “I don’t like you either. And I probably never will.”
- Mr Rudd had previously described Mr Trump as the most destructive president in history" and a "village idiot" in 2020.
- Mr Albanese downplayed the incident as "just some banter" and "not a significant moment", praising Mr Rudd's hard work as ambassador.
- Following the exchange, Mr Trump reportedly told Mr Rudd that "all is forgiven", though Australia's opposition leader called for Mr Rudd's dismissal.