Trump announces plan to close beleaguered Kennedy Center for two years
- President Donald Trump has announced plans to close the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., for renovations.
- The iconic performing arts venue is slated to close on 4 July 2026, coinciding with America's 250th anniversary, for a two-year period.
- Trump said that the closure is to facilitate the construction of a “new and spectacular Entertainment Complex,” claiming the current facility is “tired, broken, and dilapidated.”
- Trump earlier dismissed Kennedy Center board members, replacing them with his supporters, and subsequently was named chair.
- Trump's proposal, shared on Truth Social, is “totally subject to board approval” and comes after performers protested his involvement by pulling out of events.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks