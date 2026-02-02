Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump announces plan to close beleaguered Kennedy Center for two years

  • President Donald Trump has announced plans to close the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., for renovations.
  • The iconic performing arts venue is slated to close on 4 July 2026, coinciding with America's 250th anniversary, for a two-year period.
  • Trump said that the closure is to facilitate the construction of a “new and spectacular Entertainment Complex,” claiming the current facility is “tired, broken, and dilapidated.”
  • Trump earlier dismissed Kennedy Center board members, replacing them with his supporters, and subsequently was named chair.
  • Trump's proposal, shared on Truth Social, is “totally subject to board approval” and comes after performers protested his involvement by pulling out of events.
