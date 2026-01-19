Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

President of Kazakhstan becomes latest to join Donald Trump’s Gaza ‘Board of Peace’

Reuters
  • Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has accepted an invitation from Donald Trump to join a proposed "Board of Peace".
  • The board, which would be chaired for life by Donald Trump, aims to address the Gaza conflict initially and then expand to other global conflicts.
  • Tokayev's spokesperson, Ruslan Zheldibay, confirmed that the Kazakh leader expressed gratitude and agreed to join the new association.
  • President Tokayev affirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to fostering lasting peace in the Middle East, strengthening interstate trust, and global stability.
  • Donald Trump has invited 60 countries to participate, with permanent membership offered to those willing to contribute $1 billion.

