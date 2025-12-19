Kamala Harris recounts Donald Trump’s ‘unbelievable’ response to assassination attempt
- Kamala Harris disclosed details of a phone call with Donald Trump after an assassination attempt on him.
- The incident took place in September 2024 while Trump was golfing at a Florida resort.
- Harris telephoned Trump to 'check in on him' following the attempt on his life.
- During the call, Harris overheard Trump in the background attempting to sell his book.
- She described the 'somber moment' as being made 'unbelievable' by his behaviour, though she found it 'not surprising'.