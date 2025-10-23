Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump granddaughter’s photo sparks speculation about his hand bruising

Trump tries to cover hand bruise during Oval Office press event
  • Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, shared an Instagram post suggesting the bruises on his hands may have appeared earlier than previously believed.
  • One image from Election Night at Mar-a-Lago shows the president with what appears to be foundation covering a blemish on his right hand.
  • The president previously attributed the dark bruises to shaking thousands of hands, an explanation reiterated by his press secretary and personal physician, Dr Sean Barbabella.
  • Dr Barbabella officially stated the bruising is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and aspirin use for cardiovascular prevention.
  • Skepticism regarding the official health explanations persists online, partly due to past instances of misleading information about the president's health, including a doctor's admission of fabricating a health letter and the undisclosed severity of his Covid-19 illness.
