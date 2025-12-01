Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump stands by pardon of Honduran drug trafficker

Trump defends pardoning drug trafficking Honduran dictator as he continues 'anti-drug' crusade against Venezuela
  • Donald Trump defended his decision to pardon Juan Orlando Hernandez, the drug-trafficking Honduran ex-president.
  • Hernandez was convicted of drug trafficking and weapons charges last March and sentenced to 45 years in prison.
  • Speaking to reporters, Trump claimed, without providing evidence, that Hernandez's conviction was a “Biden set-up”.
  • Trump stated he “looked at the facts” and agreed with the assertion that the conviction was politically motivated.
  • This defence comes as Trump continues to increase military strikes against suspected Venezuelan drug boats.
