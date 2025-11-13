Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump expected to pardon former Tottenham Hotspur owner

British billionaire and former Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis is expected to be given an official pardon by President Donald Trump
British billionaire and former Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis is expected to be given an official pardon by President Donald Trump ( Nick Potts/PA)
  • Joe Lewis, the British billionaire and former owner of Tottenham Hotspur, is expected to receive an official pardon from US President Donald Trump.
  • Lewis was fined $5 million (£3.8 million) last year after pleading guilty to insider trading.
  • The White House is scheduled to publish Lewis's pardon later on Thursday.
  • Lewis handed ownership of Tottenham to the Lewis Family Trust in 2022 and will not return to the club, which will continue to be run by his family.
  • A source close to the Lewis family expressed gratitude for the pardon, while Lewis himself said it would allow him to enjoy retirement while his family builds their businesses.
