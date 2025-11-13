Trump expected to pardon former Tottenham Hotspur owner
- Joe Lewis, the British billionaire and former owner of Tottenham Hotspur, is expected to receive an official pardon from US President Donald Trump.
- Lewis was fined $5 million (£3.8 million) last year after pleading guilty to insider trading.
- The White House is scheduled to publish Lewis's pardon later on Thursday.
- Lewis handed ownership of Tottenham to the Lewis Family Trust in 2022 and will not return to the club, which will continue to be run by his family.
- A source close to the Lewis family expressed gratitude for the pardon, while Lewis himself said it would allow him to enjoy retirement while his family builds their businesses.