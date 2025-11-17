Trump insists he’ll sign Epstein files bill but he wants something in return
- President Donald Trump says he would sign legislation compelling the Justice Department to release the Jeffrey Epstein files.
- Speaking to reporters Monday during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Task Force meeting in the Oval Office, Trump once again described the Epstein files as a “Democrat problem” and expressed concern it would detract from Republican achievements.
- “What I just don't want Epstein to do is detract from the great success of the Republican Party,” Trump said, adding, “including the fact that the Democrats are totally blamed for the shutdown.”
- He said he would sign a bill ordering the release of the documents but then went on to request, “Don’t talk about it too much.”
- The House is expected to vote on the bill as soon as Tuesday, but it could still face hurdles in the Senate.