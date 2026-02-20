Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump jokes with Vance about ‘taking’ golden gavel after Board of Peace meeting

Trump jokes with Vance moments after slamming ‘golden gavel’ to end Board of Peace meeting
  • Donald Trump was seen joking with JD Vance about 'taking' a golden gavel following the inaugural Board of Peace meeting.
  • The incident occurred after Trump used the gavel to signal the end of the meeting in Washington on Thursday, 19 February.
  • Delegates from nearly 50 countries attended the first Board of Peace meeting, with 27 nations officially joining the board.
  • After striking the gavel, Trump shook hands with JD Vance and remarked, 'We'll take it with us,' seemingly referring to the gavel.
  • Trump did not appear to put the gavel down as he mingled with attendees, prompting speculation on social media that he may have taken it.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in