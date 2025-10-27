Trump cast as Roman emperor obsessed with McDonald’s in Israeli TV skit
- An Israeli prime-time satirical comedy show, Eretz Nehederet, featured a sketch depicting Donald Trump.
- The sketch portrayed a Trump lookalike as a McDonald's-loving Roman emperor, specifically Julius Caesar.
- The impersonator was carried on a golden throne adorned with the McDonald's logo, performing a trademark dance.
- The character sang about bringing back hostages and ending '10,000 years of war' in the satirical segment.
