Trump cast as Roman emperor obsessed with McDonald’s in Israeli TV skit

Trump portrayed as Roman emperor in Israeli comedy sketch
  • An Israeli prime-time satirical comedy show, Eretz Nehederet, featured a sketch depicting Donald Trump.
  • The sketch portrayed a Trump lookalike as a McDonald's-loving Roman emperor, specifically Julius Caesar.
  • The impersonator was carried on a golden throne adorned with the McDonald's logo, performing a trademark dance.
  • The character sang about bringing back hostages and ending '10,000 years of war' in the satirical segment.
  • Watch the video in full above.
