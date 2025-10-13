Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump makes new plea to Israel ahead of key Egypt peace summit

Trump declares 'golden age of the Middle East' in address to Israeli Knesset
  • Hamas released the last living Israeli hostages as part of a ceasefire agreement, aiming to conclude two years of conflict in Gaza.
  • Donald Trump addressed the Knesset, urging Israel to convert its military achievements against Hamas into lasting peace and prosperity for the Middle East.
  • Concurrently, Israel freed nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees, leading to emotional reunions on both sides.
  • The agreement follows the October 2023 Hamas assault and subsequent Israeli military actions, which have resulted in significant casualties, widespread destruction, and famine in Gaza.
  • An upcoming summit in Egypt will discuss Trump's 20-point peace blueprint, though considerable challenges persist regarding Gaza's future governance, the role of Hamas, and the prospect of a Palestinian state.
