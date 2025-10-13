Trump flies to Israel as Hamas set to release hostages on Monday morning
- Donald Trump is travelling to Israel and Egypt to oversee a critical Gaza ceasefire he helped broker, ahead of an anticipated hostage release.
- Hamas is expected to release 48 remaining hostages by midday Monday, including 20 alive, 26 confirmed dead, and two whose status is unknown.
- In exchange, Israel will free 1,700 Palestinians detained since October 2023 and 250 serving life sentences, and return the bodies of 360 Palestinians.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the expected return of hostages as a "historic event" but warned that the "campaign is not over" and significant security challenges persist.
- UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will join Trump in Egypt for a formal signing ceremony and has pledged £20m in humanitarian aid for Gaza, with the UK also hosting a conference on the region's recovery.