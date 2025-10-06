Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump issues ultimatum to Hamas over peace deal

Trump issues statement from White House after Hamas accepts plan
  • President Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to Hamas, warning of "complete obliteration" if the group does not agree to relinquish control of Gaza and accept a 20-point peace deal.
  • Delegations are heading to Egypt for negotiations focusing on the initial phase of the deal.
  • It includes the release of remaining hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and an Israeli troop withdrawal.
  • Hamas has agreed to the hostage-prisoner swap, which proposes releasing hostages within 72 hours for 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 Gazans jailed during the conflict.
  • The proposed peace plan outlines that Hamas would surrender governing authority and weapons, with Gaza then managed by a transitional government overseen by an international "Board of Peace".
