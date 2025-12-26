US launches ‘powerful and deadly’ strike against Isis in Nigeria
- Donald Trump has announced that the US launched a "powerful and deadly strike" against Isis in Nigeria.
- The attack, which occurred on Boxing Day, targeted "ISIS Terrorist Scum" in northwest Nigeria, Trump said.
- He added that the strike was in response to Isis targeting and viciously killing primarily innocent Christians.
- The US military's Africa Command confirmed the operation took place in Sokoto state, in coordination with Nigerian authorities.
- US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth expressed gratitude for the Nigerian government's support and cooperation regarding the strike.