US launches ‘powerful and deadly’ strike against Isis in Nigeria

  • Donald Trump has announced that the US launched a "powerful and deadly strike" against Isis in Nigeria.
  • The attack, which occurred on Boxing Day, targeted "ISIS Terrorist Scum" in northwest Nigeria, Trump said.
  • He added that the strike was in response to Isis targeting and viciously killing primarily innocent Christians.
  • The US military's Africa Command confirmed the operation took place in Sokoto state, in coordination with Nigerian authorities.
  • US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth expressed gratitude for the Nigerian government's support and cooperation regarding the strike.
