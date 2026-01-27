‘Massive’ US forces arrive in Middle East as Trump talks up Iran deal
- The US president claimed Iran is willing to negotiate a deal with the US following the deployment of a significant naval force to the Middle East.
- This comes amid growing fears that Washington could order a military strike against Iran, an option the US president has repeatedly refused to rule out.
- Military assets, including the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and supporting warships, arrived in the region on Monday.
- The US president stated that Iran has contacted the US 'on numerous occasions' expressing a desire to talk and make a deal.
- A US official confirmed the White House is 'open for business' with Iran, provided they meet the specified terms for engagement.