Iran confirms protest death toll as Trump warns regime will ‘pay a big price’

Iranian authorities have accused the U.S. and Israel of fomenting the unrest
Iranian authorities have accused the U.S. and Israel of fomenting the unrest (AP)
  • An Iranian official has confirmed approximately 2,000 people have been killed in protests during two weeks of unrest in the country.
  • It marked the first time Iranian authorities have acknowledged the death toll after U.S.-based rights group HRANA said 2,003 people had died, including 1,850 protesters, and that 16,784 people had been detained.
  • U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iranians to “keep protesting” Tuesday and said "help is on its way” after previously suggesting he was considering strikes in the country.
  • “TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers,” he wrote on Truth Social. “They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS.”
  • The unrest, triggered by dire economic conditions, represents the most significant internal challenge to Iran's leadership in at least three years.
