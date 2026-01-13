Iran confirms protest death toll as Trump warns regime will ‘pay a big price’
- An Iranian official has confirmed approximately 2,000 people have been killed in protests during two weeks of unrest in the country.
- It marked the first time Iranian authorities have acknowledged the death toll after U.S.-based rights group HRANA said 2,003 people had died, including 1,850 protesters, and that 16,784 people had been detained.
- U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iranians to “keep protesting” Tuesday and said "help is on its way” after previously suggesting he was considering strikes in the country.
- “TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers,” he wrote on Truth Social. “They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS.”
- The unrest, triggered by dire economic conditions, represents the most significant internal challenge to Iran's leadership in at least three years.