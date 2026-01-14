Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump urges Iranians to ‘KEEP PROTESTING’ amid deadly crackdown

Iran protests: 600+ people reportedly killed
  • Donald Trump has sent a message to Iranian protesters, stating that "help is on its way" and urging them to "KEEP PROTESTING", while warning of "very strong action" if authorities execute demonstrators.
  • The president cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials and announced a 25 percent tariff on Iran's trading partners, a proposal awaiting Supreme Court approval.
  • Iran is experiencing nationwide unrest with a deadly crackdown, as human rights groups report at least 2,000 killed and thousands arrested amid an ongoing media blackout.
  • A protester, Erfan Soltani, is reportedly facing execution by hanging tomorrow, prompting international reactions, including Russia's condemnation of U.S. involvement and the German Chancellor suggesting the regime's "final days" are approaching.
  • The protests, initially sparked by a spiralling economy, have evolved into calls for the complete overthrow of the authoritarian clerical rulers, despite the regime's history of violently suppressing dissent.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in