Trump and Ayatollah trade threats as protesters clash in Iran
- Donald Trump issued a warning to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stating the US would "start shooting" if Iranian government forces targeted demonstrators amidst ongoing nationwide protests.
- The protests, now in their 13th day, have seen clashes between police and demonstrators, resulting in at least 62 protester deaths and 2,200 arrests, alongside a widespread internet and phone shutdown.
- Ayatollah Khamenei accused Trump of instigating the demonstrations, labelling protesters as "saboteurs" and "terrorist agents" working for the US and Israel.
- The unrest, which has spread to over 100 cities, is fuelled by a severe economic crisis, 40 per cent inflation, and UN sanctions, with calls for regime change.
- International leaders, including the UK Prime Minister, the UN, and the EU, have expressed deep concern over the violence and urged Iranian authorities to exercise restraint and uphold citizens' rights.