Why a furious Trump is making threats to Iran

  • Donald Trump issued a warning to Iran, stating the US Army is "locked and loaded and ready to go" if the regime violently suppresses peaceful protestors.
  • His remarks were made on Truth Social amidst widespread protests across Iran, where demonstrators are calling for the overthrow of Ayatollah Khamenei.
  • The protests are primarily driven by Iran's economic hardships, including a significant currency crash, which have persisted since US tariffs were imposed in 2018.
  • Reports indicate six people have been killed in clashes between security forces and protestors, with social media showing widespread unrest in cities like Tehran.
  • Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised Trump's stance, linking his involvement in overseas unrest to a potential "tax revolt" among Americans concerned about foreign spending.
