Trump considering ‘strikes on Iranian leaders to inspire protesters’
- Donald Trump is hosting Israeli and Saudi defence officials in the United States this week to discuss the escalating crisis in Iran.
- A Saudi delegation is reportedly conveying messages to the US in an effort to de-escalate tensions with Tehran.
- Israeli officials are in Washington DC to share intelligence regarding potential targets within Iran.
- Iran has vowed an 'immediate, all-out and unprecedented' response to any US military action, considering it the 'start of war'.
- US sources indicate that Trump is considering options, including targeted strikes, to inspire protests and facilitate 'regime change' in Iran.
