Trump talks up Iran deal as Tehran issues threat to US
- Donald Trump expressed hope for a deal with Iran, even as tensions escalated between the two nations.
- Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that any US attack would trigger a 'regional war', stating Iran would deliver a strong blow if harmed.
- Khamenei clarified that Iran does not seek to start a war but would retaliate forcefully if attacked.
- Trump has not yet made a 'final decision' on whether to use force against Iran, despite previous threats of military intervention.
- Trump urged Tehran to cease its crackdown on protestors and agree to a deal that excludes nuclear weapons.
