Trump talks up Iran deal as Tehran issues threat to US

Hegseth warns Iran against developing nuclear weapons, saying US military 'prepared to deliver'
  • Donald Trump expressed hope for a deal with Iran, even as tensions escalated between the two nations.
  • Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that any US attack would trigger a 'regional war', stating Iran would deliver a strong blow if harmed.
  • Khamenei clarified that Iran does not seek to start a war but would retaliate forcefully if attacked.
  • Trump has not yet made a 'final decision' on whether to use force against Iran, despite previous threats of military intervention.
  • Trump urged Tehran to cease its crackdown on protestors and agree to a deal that excludes nuclear weapons.
