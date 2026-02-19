Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump issues 10-day ultimatum to Iran or face ‘bad things’

Trump threatens 'bad things will happen' to Iran in Board of Peace speech
  • Donald Trump issued a new 10-day ultimatum to Iran, demanding an agreement to curb its nuclear programme or face "bad things", including potential military action.
  • He made these remarks during a Board of Peace meeting, where he also touted his efforts in the Gaza peace deal.
  • Despite ongoing "good talks" between US and Iranian officials, no breakthrough has been achieved, leading to a significant US military build-up in the Middle East, including warplanes and two aircraft carrier groups.
  • Trump suggested potential attacks on Iran could originate from Diego Garcia or RAF Fairford, raising concerns about British involvement.
  • In response, Iran's Supreme Leader warned of severe retaliation, while Iran conducted naval drills, including closing the Strait of Hormuz and joint exercises with Russia.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in