Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump stops immigration applications from 19 countries – here’s why

Trump claims people were coming into the US from the 'Fourth World'
  • The Trump administration has halted all immigration applications from 19 countries previously under travel restrictions, following the shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C.
  • The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a memorandum mandating a 'comprehensive re-review' and 'adjudicative hold' on all pending asylum and benefit requests from these high-risk nations.
  • The decision impacts individuals seeking green cards and U.S. citizenship from countries including Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen, among others.
  • Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem publicly called for a sweeping travel ban on countries she claimed were 'flooding our nation with killers,' a post which the president later shared.
  • Immigration lawyers have raised concerns that this pause will significantly worsen existing backlogs, with over a million people already awaiting decisions on their asylum applications.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in