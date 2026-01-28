Trump vows to ‘de-escalate a little bit’ after outrage over ICE shootings
- Donald Trump announced a "de-escalation" of federal immigration forces in Minnesota following public outrage over the fatal shootings of protesters Alex Pretti and Renee Good.
- Trump clarified that this move was not a "pullback," aiming to maintain support among his political base.
- He appointed border czar Tom Homan to oversee immigration operations in Minneapolis, replacing Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino, and held discussions with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
- Trump made an unsympathetic remark regarding Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, suggesting she "probably had herself sprayed" after an incident where she was attacked with a syringe.
- The incident involving Omar occurred after she had called for Secretary Noem to resign or face impeachment in connection with Pretti's killing.