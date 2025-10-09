Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump’s ICE agents given strict rules for Chicago takeover

Judges across US consider lawsuits to block National Guard from supporting Homeland Security in Dem-led states and cities
Judges across US consider lawsuits to block National Guard from supporting Homeland Security in Dem-led states and cities (Getty Images)
  • A federal judge in Chicago has issued a temporary restraining order against federal agents.
  • The order blocks agents from using rubber bullets, tear gas, and other chemical munitions against clearly identified members of the press and non-threatening protesters.
  • Specific prohibitions include firing munitions at sensitive body parts, striking individuals with vehicles, or physically assaulting peaceful demonstrators.
  • Federal agents are now required to give two warnings before using riot control weapons, display visible identification, and only arrest non-violent protesters with probable cause.
  • This ruling follows a lawsuit accusing the administration of "extreme brutality" and unconstitutional actions, amid broader legal challenges to federal troop deployments in Democratic-led states.
