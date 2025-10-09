Trump’s ICE agents given strict rules for Chicago takeover
- A federal judge in Chicago has issued a temporary restraining order against federal agents.
- The order blocks agents from using rubber bullets, tear gas, and other chemical munitions against clearly identified members of the press and non-threatening protesters.
- Specific prohibitions include firing munitions at sensitive body parts, striking individuals with vehicles, or physically assaulting peaceful demonstrators.
- Federal agents are now required to give two warnings before using riot control weapons, display visible identification, and only arrest non-violent protesters with probable cause.
- This ruling follows a lawsuit accusing the administration of "extreme brutality" and unconstitutional actions, amid broader legal challenges to federal troop deployments in Democratic-led states.