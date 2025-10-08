Chicago mayor under fire from Trump for refusing his ICE takeover plans
- President Trump stated that Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson "should be in jail" for obstructing his federal immigration enforcement efforts in the city.
- Trump accused the Democratic leaders of failing to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, despite their objections to federal deployments being overruled by him.
- Both Pritzker and Johnson responded publicly, with Pritzker stating he would "not back down" and accusing Trump of "full-blown authoritarianism," while Johnson affirmed he was "not going anywhere."
- The Democrats contend that Trump's strategy is to create chaos to consolidate his power, amidst escalating tensions and aggressive tactics by federal law enforcement in Chicago.
- In response, Pritzker initiated a lawsuit to prevent the federalisation of the Illinois National Guard, and Johnson issued an executive order prohibiting federal agents from using city property for immigration enforcement.