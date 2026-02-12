Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

ICE surge to end in Minnesota after months of deadly protests

Anti-ICE crowd starts running after warnings, as police make multiple arrests in Minnesota
  • The Trump administration is ending an immigration "surge" operation in Minnesota, which involved thousands of federal agents.
  • This operation had previously led to months of protests and the shooting deaths of two American citizens.
  • White House Border Czar Tom Homan announced the conclusion of the surge in Minneapolis, stating that President Trump had concurred with the decision.
  • Homan cited increased cooperation from state and local officials and a decrease in "unlawful agitator" activity as reasons for ending the operation.
  • He also highlighted the success in arresting individuals identified as "public safety threats" during the surge.
