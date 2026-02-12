ICE surge to end in Minnesota after months of deadly protests
- The Trump administration is ending an immigration "surge" operation in Minnesota, which involved thousands of federal agents.
- This operation had previously led to months of protests and the shooting deaths of two American citizens.
- White House Border Czar Tom Homan announced the conclusion of the surge in Minneapolis, stating that President Trump had concurred with the decision.
- Homan cited increased cooperation from state and local officials and a decrease in "unlawful agitator" activity as reasons for ending the operation.
- He also highlighted the success in arresting individuals identified as "public safety threats" during the surge.
