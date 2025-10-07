Trump reignites health speculation after CNN interview
- President Donald Trump has reignited speculation about his health and physical stamina following a peculiar text message interview with CNN's Jake Tapper over the weekend.
- During the purported exchange, Tapper displayed Trump's responses to questions about the Israel-Hamas peace plan and the ongoing government shutdown, including replies like 'Total Obliteration' and 'Good, we are winning and cutting costs big time!'
- The interview raised questions as Trump is not known for frequently using text messages or email, and Tapper did not explain how he verified the messages originated from the President himself.
- Concerns about Trump's health have persisted for months, with observers noting slurred speech, bruising on his hands, swollen ankles, and a reduction in public appearances.
- The White House previously stated Trump was diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency and has dismissed other health speculations, while Vice President JD Vance has recently taken a more prominent role in administration messaging.