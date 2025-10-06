How a text exchange with Trump sparked new fears about US President
- President Donald Trump engaged in an unusual text message interview with CNN anchor Jake Tapper over the weekend, reigniting speculation about his health and physical stamina.
- During the purported exchange, Trump responded to questions about a Middle East peace plan and the government shutdown with brief, direct answers such as "Total Obliteration" and "Good, we are winning and cutting costs big time!".
- The interview raised eyebrows as Trump is famously known for not using email or frequently sending text messages, and Tapper did not clarify how he verified the president's authorship of the replies.
- Concerns about Trump's health have been ongoing, with observers noting slurred speech, bruising on his hands, swollen ankles (diagnosed as Chronic Veinous Insufficiency), and recent difficulty walking.
- The president has also noticeably reduced his public appearances and taken a backseat in government shutdown messaging, with Vice President JD Vance handling press questions.