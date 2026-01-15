Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump unveils healthcare plan aimed at replacing Obamacare subsidies

Donald Trump held accountable on healthcare plan by reporter
  • Donald Trump's healthcare proposal was unveiled, aiming to introduce a new cost-sharing plan and direct payments to cut premiums on Affordable Care Act exchanges.
  • The direct payments, likely via health savings accounts, would replace federal subsidies for Obamacare plans that expired in December, causing significant premium increases for millions.
  • The proposal also seeks to regulate pharmacy benefit managers more strictly, broaden the scope of over-the-counter medicines, and codify 'most-favoured nation' status for drug pricing.
  • This initiative comes as millions of Americans face surging healthcare costs following the subsidy expiration, with a reported drop in ACA enrollment.
  • The White House press secretary claimed the plan represents the 'most comprehensive and bold agenda' to reduce healthcare costs, promising lower expenses for all Americans.
