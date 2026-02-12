Trump again tries to cover bruised hand with tons of makeup
- A recent photograph of Donald Trump revealed heavy makeup covering a bruised right hand, reigniting discussions about his health.
- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated the bruises were due to Trump's constant work and handshaking, despite similar bruising being observed on his left hand.
- Trump has offered various explanations for the bruising, including clipping his hands on a table and attributing it to his daily aspirin intake.
- His doctor confirmed Trump takes 325mg of aspirin daily for cardiac prevention, a dose medical experts typically associate with preventing a second stroke.
- These observations, alongside a previous diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency and concerns regarding his cognitive health, have prompted questions about Trump's overall well-being.
