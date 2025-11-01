Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Controversy over Trump’s lavish Halloween party intensifies

Moment Trump and Melania meet dopplegangers at White House Halloween event
  • Donald Trump drew criticism for hosting a lavish Great Gatsby-themed Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago.
  • This event occurred just hours before funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which supports 42 million Americans, was set to expire due to a government shutdown.
  • Leading Democrats, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, condemned Trump, accusing him of prioritising wealthy friends over the welfare of the American public.
  • Federal judges intervened, with one ordering Trump to release emergency funds to prevent the SNAP cut-off, and another ruling the government's suspension of the programme was likely unlawful.
  • Trump, who also revealed renovations to the White House Lincoln Bedroom bathroom, blamed Democrats for the funding lapse and stated he would provide funds if legally directed by the courts.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in