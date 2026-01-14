Yvette Cooper to tour Arctic as Trump threatens to annex Greenland
- British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper is touring Scandinavia to intensify Britain's focus on Arctic security and advocate for enhanced Nato efforts against Russian aggression in the High North.
- During her visit to Finland and Norway, Ms Cooper is meeting with Finnish border guards and British Royal Marines, stating that Britain is “stepping up on Arctic security” to strengthen defences.
- The visit occurs amidst ongoing concerns regarding Donald Trump's repeated insistence that the US should annex Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Nato ally Denmark.
- Greenland's energy minister, Naaja Nathanielsen, said the territory has “no intention of becoming American” and felt “betrayed” by the US, though she is open to increased security monitoring.
- Britain's increased focus on Arctic security includes discussions by Sir Keir Starmer with international leaders.