Eight European nations issue joint statement on Trump’s tariffs
- Eight European nations have issued a joint statement warning that Donald Trump’s tariff threats would "undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral”.
- Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Britain expressed “solidarity” with the Kingdom of Denmark and the people of Greenland.
- As NATO members, the nations affirmed their commitment to ”strengthening Arctic security as a shared transatlantic interest” and upholding sovereignty.
- The nations also indicated readiness to “engage in a dialogue based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that we stand firmly behind”.
- Trump had announced 10 per cent tariffs on these nations, effective from 1 February and increasing to 25 per cent on 1 June, until a deal is reached for the US to purchase Greenland.