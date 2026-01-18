Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Eight European nations issue joint statement on Trump’s tariffs

Donald Trump says he is speaking with NATO on occupying Greenland
  • Eight European nations have issued a joint statement warning that Donald Trump’s tariff threats would "undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral”.
  • Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Britain expressed “solidarity” with the Kingdom of Denmark and the people of Greenland.
  • As NATO members, the nations affirmed their commitment to ”strengthening Arctic security as a shared transatlantic interest” and upholding sovereignty.
  • The nations also indicated readiness to “engage in a dialogue based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that we stand firmly behind”.
  • Trump had announced 10 per cent tariffs on these nations, effective from 1 February and increasing to 25 per cent on 1 June, until a deal is reached for the US to purchase Greenland.
