Greenlanders react to Trump’s tariff threats: ‘This is a fight for freedom’
- Greenlanders condemned the ”circus” surrounding Donald Trump’s proposal for the US to purchase the territory.
- Residents marched across snow and ice in Nuuk, Greenland's capital, to protest against the US president's actions.
- A demonstrator described the situation as ”surreal” to be part of the “circus” created by Trump.
- News of Trump's threat of new tariffs on European allies broke as the protest concluded, leaving residents stunned.
- EU diplomats are scheduled to hold an emergency meeting to address Trump's threats.