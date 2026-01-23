Trump’s Nato deal ‘would give US sovereign claim to military bases’ on Greenland
- Donald Trump claims to have reached a deal granting the US "total" and indefinite access to Greenland, making these remarks upon returning from Davos.
- The deal involves increasing Nato’s presence in the Arctic, giving America a sovereign claim to military bases on Greenland territory and blocking adversaries from mining the island’s minerals, reports the New York Times.
- Greenland's Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, welcomed Trump's decision to rule out military action but expressed unawareness of any such agreement concerning his country.
- EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated that relations between the bloc and the US had "taken a big blow", despite Trump withdrawing a threat of tariffs on European nations.
- Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte challenged Trump's assertions about Nato's reliability, citing their involvement in Afghanistan, which Trump subsequently dismissed.