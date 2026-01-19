Trump official says Europe would be ‘very unwise’ to retaliate over Greenland
- A Trump official has warned European governments against retaliation in their dispute with the U.S. over Greenland.
- "I think it would be very unwise," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday when asked about retaliatory trade measures.
- The remarks come after Trump announced Saturday a 10% import tax on eight nations that have rallied around Denmark and Greenland, including Norway.
- "I've been travelling, so I haven't been in touch (with European officials), but I spoke to President Trump and evidently there are a lot of inbounds, and I think everyone should take the president at his word," Bessent said.
- Denmark said Monday that is sending a “substantial contribution” of its Armed Forces to the Arctic amid Trump’s threats of tariffs and takeover.