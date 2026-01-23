Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump backed down on Greenland because UK and Europe said no, claims David Lammy

Trump blasted as 'international gangster' amid Greenland dispute
  • David Lammy stated that Donald Trump withdrew threats against Greenland because the UK defended the island's sovereignty.
  • The Deputy Prime Minister told the BBC that Trump 'responded to our concerns' about using force or imposing tariffs to control the Danish territory.
  • Lammy highlighted that Trump 'stepped back from any suggestion of force, and he stepped back from the use of tariffs'.
  • He attributed this change to the 'close friend the United Kingdom and European partners' expressing their displeasure.
  • Lammy concluded that the United States, despite initial 'noise', ultimately responded to the UK's concerns.
