Trump official insists Greenland pursuit isn’t tied to Nobel prize snub
- A Trump official insisted that President Donald Trump’s efforts to take over Greenland aren’t a result of him being snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize.
- “I think it’s a complete canard that there’s any kind of equivalence with the Nobel Prize,” Trump's Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, told CNBC’s Squawk Box from the World Economic Forum in Davos.
- He continued, “This has been on the president’s mind since his first term. It’s been on the presidential mind for 150 years, 160 years [that] the U.S. has been trying to acquire Greenland. This is not something new.”
- That’s despite Trump telling Norway's prime minister in a text message, released by Norway’s government, that he “no longer feels an obligation to think purely of peace” after his country “decided” not to give him the Nobel Peace Prize.
- Trump's pursuit of Greenland, which is opposed by local officials and Denmark, has caused major tension within the NATO bloc, exacerbated by suggestions of military force and tariff threats against European countries.